South Florence home damaged by Saturday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Working smoke detectors allowed a Florence family to safely escape their burning home early Saturday morning.

Florence firefighters responded at 1:53 a.m. to a house fire at 2208 Peachtree Street and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a release on the fire.

Florence firefighters initially launched an exterior attack on the fire before they knocked it down enough to make an interior attack and control the fire within 30 minutes, according to the release.

The home overall suffered extensive fire damage in the initial blaze and additional damage when it rekindled mid-morning Saturday.

Acting Battalion Chief Matthew Jackson said the family lost two dogs in the initial fire and were in the process of burying them at the time of the rekindle.

No other injuries were reported as a result of either fire, Jackson said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family, Johnson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire marshal said.

Florence firefighters were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS along with officers from the Florence Police Department.