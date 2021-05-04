South Florence, Mullins high school students earn FDTC credits, degrees and honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Early College Program that launched in 2014 will honor it’s first graduating cohorts from South Florence High School and Mullins High School at Commencement on May 13 at the Florence Center.

Thomas Spears will be South Florence High School’s first FDTC Early College Program graduate when he walks across the stage during his high school graduation in June.

Spears spent the majority of his high school career at Wilson High School, but he transferred to South Florence High School for his senior year. Following graduation, Spears will receive his Associate of Arts degree, which will allow him to enter a four-year institution as a junior. Spears has been accepted to five universities, but he’s planning on attending Coastal Carolina University and majoring in exercise science.

“I benefited from FDTC’s Early College Program because I’ll be starting a four-year college with credits already earned,” Spears said. “This will put me ahead, and I’m looking forward to this benefit.”