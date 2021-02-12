South Florence senior Hamilton Sprawls "kind of shocked" to learn he was selected for Senate Youth Program

"I didn't know if I would get past that stage or not but ... I had some video skills, so I thought there was a chance," Sprawls said. "Then I got past that."

Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley said he had worked with Sprawls on video broadcasts earlier in 2020.

The final stage was an interview.

Sprawls said 11 students were invited to be interviewed.

"After preparing for that for a while, I was kind of shocked I was one of the two selected," Sprawls said.

Sprawls will head to the nation's capital for the program in mid-March.

After he comes back, Sprawls will graduate from South Florence and head to college.

Sprawls said he plans to attend "most likely" Clemson University or second choice Auburn University and major in architecture.

"I'd like to major in architecture, hopefully do a five-year program and get a master's so I can become licensed," Sprawls said. "Maybe intern for a firm for a while but eventually I'd like to own my own firm. What I'd really like to do is partner with a nonprofit in our community like the House of Hope or something and find ways to build affordable transitional housing for the homeless."

Sprawls said he was driven to help the homeless after watching the homeless population walk along Irby Street near his dad's business, Creel Tire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.