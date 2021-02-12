South Florence senior Hamilton Sprawls "kind of shocked" to learn he was selected for Senate Youth Program

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School senior Hamilton Sprawls thought something was wrong when he was called to Principal Shand Josey's office on Friday, Feb. 5. And when he saw his sisters inside the office, that feeling intensified.
Sprawls did not know that South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman and his parents were waiting to participate in a conference call to tell Sprawls he had been selected for the United States Senate Youth Program.
"They called me from my calculus class and I was like oh, no something must be wrong," Sprawls said. "I saw my sisters that they brought in her too and I was like something must really be wrong."
He said he was told by Judy Hanna, a secretary at the school, that nothing was wrong and he did not need to worry.
Then he got to virtually meet Spearman and learn that he had been selected for the program.
The program was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the U.S. Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundation since its inception. It brings together two students from each state, Washington, D.C., and the Department of Defense's school system for a weeklong study of the federal government.
The other student selected from South Carolina was Irmo senior Alex Blocker.
Sprawls said he heard about the program from the school's guidance counselors and was encouraged to apply by his history teacher, Elizabeth Collins.
Collins' page on the school's website indicates that she teaches Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Comparative Government and Politics, U.S. government, economics, and political science 101.
"At first, I was like it's a national scholarship, probably nothing will come out of it," Sprawls said in Josey's office Thursday afternoon. "But she really pushed me to do it."
The first stage in the competition was a test on political knowledge.
Sprawls said the test was on general political knowledge like the age requirement to be a senator (30), the names of the bodies of Congress (Senate and House of Representatives), the name of the secretary of transportation (Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell's wife, was the secretary under Donald Trump; Pete Buttigieg is Joe Biden's secretary of transportation), and the name of the first municipal college in the nation (College of Charleston).
The next stage was to compose an essay about one of the two senators serving the state and to create a video about his school activities.
Sprawls said he wrote about Tim Scott for the essay. He serves as South Florence student body president.
"I didn't know if I would get past that stage or not but ... I had some video skills, so I thought there was a chance," Sprawls said. "Then I got past that."
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley said he had worked with Sprawls on video broadcasts earlier in 2020.
The final stage was an interview.
Sprawls said 11 students were invited to be interviewed.
"After preparing for that for a while, I was kind of shocked I was one of the two selected," Sprawls said.
Sprawls will head to the nation's capital for the program in mid-March.
After he comes back, Sprawls will graduate from South Florence and head to college.
Sprawls said he plans to attend "most likely" Clemson University or second choice Auburn University and major in architecture.
"I'd like to major in architecture, hopefully do a five-year program and get a master's so I can become licensed," Sprawls said. "Maybe intern for a firm for a while but eventually I'd like to own my own firm. What I'd really like to do is partner with a nonprofit in our community like the House of Hope or something and find ways to build affordable transitional housing for the homeless."
Sprawls said he was driven to help the homeless after watching the homeless population walk along Irby Street near his dad's business, Creel Tire.