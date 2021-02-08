South Florence senior selected for US Senate youth program

FLORENCE, S.C. – A South Florence senior is one of two South Carolina students that will represent the Palmetto State at the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program in March.

Hamilton Sprawls, the student body president of South Florence, has been selected along with Alex Blocker, a senior at Irmo High School near Columbia.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the selections Monday.

"Alex and Hamilton are exceptional students who will represent South Carolina with distinction as delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program," Spearman said. "Congratulations to these young leaders on being selected for this extremely competitive scholarship program."

Both students were notified of their selection by Spearman and their principal while at school on Friday.

“Hamilton is an outstanding student leader and I am proud to have him represent South Florence High School and Florence One on a national level,” South Florence High School Principal Shand Josey said. “Serving as the student body president and president of the SFHS National Honor Society, Hamilton is continually investing his time and energy into our school and community.