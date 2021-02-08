South Florence senior selected for US Senate youth program

FLORENCE, S.C. – A South Florence senior is one of two South Carolina students that will represent the Palmetto State at the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program in March.
Hamilton Sprawls, the student body president of South Florence, has been selected along with Alex Blocker, a senior at Irmo High School near Columbia.
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the selections Monday.
"Alex and Hamilton are exceptional students who will represent South Carolina with distinction as delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program," Spearman said. "Congratulations to these young leaders on being selected for this extremely competitive scholarship program."
Both students were notified of their selection by Spearman and their principal while at school on Friday.
“Hamilton is an outstanding student leader and I am proud to have him represent South Florence High School and Florence One on a national level,” South Florence High School Principal Shand Josey said. “Serving as the student body president and president of the SFHS National Honor Society, Hamilton is continually investing his time and energy into our school and community.
"This scholarship award is a well deserved honor for Hamilton and I am excited to see what the future holds for this incredible young man whom we are proud to call one of our own!”
Sprawls is the son of Cecilia and Frazier Sprawls. He also serves as chair of the communications and prayer subcommittee of the Church at Sandhursts’s mission committee.
The program will be held from March 14 to 18. It brings together 104 students from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense's education program for a week-long study of the federal government.
The students will hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials from the departments of state and defense and directors of other federal agencies, as well as participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In addition to the student delegates attending Washington Week, the Hearst Foundation will provide each of the 104 student delegates with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue their educational coursework in government, history and public affairs.
The program was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the U.S. Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundation since its inception.