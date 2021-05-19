South Florence shows off its new music studio

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School has a new program that sounds great, but it should as that's the point of the program.
The school Wednesday took time to show off its new music studio that's part of its music technology program.
"As the fine arts magnet school for Florence County this is quite an exciting time for us; this is quite a showpiece not just for South Florence High School but also for Florence One Schools. This opens opportunities for us to highlight the talent here," said Shand Josey, South Florence High School principal.
"This started with a vision about a year ago and Dr. (Erick) Figueras and I got together and started figuring out a plan on how an audio engineering program would go," said Eric Terry, the school's music technology teacher.
"It's quite impressive where we started and where we area," Terry said of a band-ready music studio with a separate control booth.
Across the hall is the program's sound lab which contains keyboards attached to sound-editing computers along with some guitars.
The studio started out as two classrooms before it was rearranged, new flooring was installed, sound diffusers were put into the ceiling and foam sound-absorbing panels were installed at key points.
A lot of sound-absorbing panels.
Terry said there has been a lot of interest in the class — which teaches how to mix audio, sync audio, the nature of sound and how to mic certain instruments.
The options are endless, Terry said.
"I've had many kids come to me and say they want to be in the program. They don't need to play an instrument to be in the course; it would help but it's not required," Terry said.
"Seven students in the class, hopefully we'll get it up to eight and that's going to be the max," Terry said.
"I am a senior and I am going to be going to Winthrop University to study music technology so I figured why not take this class," said Nicolai Rose, a senior who is also a musician.
The lessons taught in South Florence's class are some of the same he'll have to take at Winthrop, he said.
"Ever since I was a kid I had my pencils, making beats. I felt like here I could do that, it's allowed. I can express myself," Rose said. "We can come together and make something awesome. I'm really proud we have this studio here and that I was able to help build it and put it together for my last year."
The studio, Terry said, is something for the school and the district to be proud of.
"We are certainly the only one in the district that has something like this and I don't know of too many around the state or around the country, for that matter, that have anything like this," Terry said. "It's awesome to have something like this at South Florence. This is my 14th year at South Florence and I've seen it evolve. The arts are a big part of the school and to be able to add something like this to what we already offer is amazing for South Florence."
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.