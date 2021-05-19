South Florence shows off its new music studio

A lot of sound-absorbing panels.

Terry said there has been a lot of interest in the class — which teaches how to mix audio, sync audio, the nature of sound and how to mic certain instruments.

The options are endless, Terry said.

"I've had many kids come to me and say they want to be in the program. They don't need to play an instrument to be in the course; it would help but it's not required," Terry said.

"Seven students in the class, hopefully we'll get it up to eight and that's going to be the max," Terry said.

"I am a senior and I am going to be going to Winthrop University to study music technology so I figured why not take this class," said Nicolai Rose, a senior who is also a musician.

The lessons taught in South Florence's class are some of the same he'll have to take at Winthrop, he said.

"Ever since I was a kid I had my pencils, making beats. I felt like here I could do that, it's allowed. I can express myself," Rose said. "We can come together and make something awesome. I'm really proud we have this studio here and that I was able to help build it and put it together for my last year."