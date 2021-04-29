South Florence student arrested on drug, weapon charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A South Florence High School student was arrested Tuesday after the student was found to be in possession of a weapon and drugs.
The juvenile was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun on school property and was charged with posse of marijuana and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.
