 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Florence student named 2021 Byrnes Scholar
0 comments
top story

South Florence student named 2021 Byrnes Scholar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trenton Fowler

Trenton Fowler

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – A South Florence High School student who plans to attend Winthrop University recently was awarded a James B. Byrnes Foundation scholarship.

Trenton Riddik Fowler was recognized with the Byrnes Scholarship at an awards ceremony on May 13 at South Florence. He is one of 14 scholarship recipients this year in South Carolina.

The James F. Byrnes Foundation awards scholarships to young South Carolinians who have lost one or both parents by death. The scholarship program was established by the late Governor James F. Byrnes in 1948 and has awarded more than 1,100 scholarships to date.

The foundation currently has 42 Byrnes Scholars attending colleges and universities of their choice. The scholarships are for four years at $4,500 per year totaling $18,000 for four years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The James F. Byrnes Foundation is unique among organizations that provide college scholarships. In addition to financial assistance, there is a personal involvement with each student.

This involvement is carried out throughout one-on-one contact with the executive secretary, the directors of the foundation and the Byrnes Scholars alumni.

The James F. Byrnes Foundation sponsors three activities each year for all scholars: fall dinners in several areas of the state, a weekend at the beach in March and a luncheon in Columbia every June for all students, alumni and friends of the foundation.

Fowler says he plans to major in mass communications at Winthrop.

He recently was involved in the creation of literacy boxes around Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert