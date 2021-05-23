South Florence student named 2021 Byrnes Scholar

FLORENCE, S.C. – A South Florence High School student who plans to attend Winthrop University recently was awarded a James B. Byrnes Foundation scholarship.

Trenton Riddik Fowler was recognized with the Byrnes Scholarship at an awards ceremony on May 13 at South Florence. He is one of 14 scholarship recipients this year in South Carolina.

The James F. Byrnes Foundation awards scholarships to young South Carolinians who have lost one or both parents by death. The scholarship program was established by the late Governor James F. Byrnes in 1948 and has awarded more than 1,100 scholarships to date.

The foundation currently has 42 Byrnes Scholars attending colleges and universities of their choice. The scholarships are for four years at $4,500 per year totaling $18,000 for four years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The James F. Byrnes Foundation is unique among organizations that provide college scholarships. In addition to financial assistance, there is a personal involvement with each student.

This involvement is carried out throughout one-on-one contact with the executive secretary, the directors of the foundation and the Byrnes Scholars alumni.