Southern 500 preparations start nearly as soon as the race ends for Darlington sheriff's office

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office begins to prepare for the next Southern 500 almost as soon as the previous year's race ends.
Lt. Robbie Kilgo of the sheriff's office spoke with the Morning News Wednesday afternoon regarding race preparations.
"There's a lot of undocumented hours that go into preparing for the race," Kilgo said. "We may take one week off when the race ends and then we're right back at it preparing for the next one."
Kilgo added that he was not sure of the total of manpower hours that go into preparing for the race or the hours that are spent working the race.
The sheriff's office, Kilgo said, relies heavily on mutual-aid agreements with sheriff's offices from the other 45 counties in the state and state agencies like the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to provide manpower to secure the facility and provide crowd control.
He said no one agency can provide the officers required to work the race and also cover its areas.
For example, officers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol must respond to wrecks and other traffic violations. Those types of things don't stop when the race happens. Thus, the agency must have some officers responding to those calls and not working the race.
Kilgo estimated that between 15 and 20 of the sheriffs in the state usually send some officers to assist at the track. He said some, like Florence County, Sumter County, and Chesterfield County, send more because of their location and the availability of officers to work the race.
Other sheriffs may send as few as two officers to the track.
Hartsville public information officer Lauren Baker said the city also usually provides officers. She added that this year the city will be sending a fire truck and two firemen. Baker later said that the city will send officers as requested by the track to assist at the facility.
With the state's COVID-19 protocols limiting attendance, less manpower may be required for crowd control, Kilgo said. But he added that securing the facility would require the same number of officers as the spaces do not change much from year to year.
