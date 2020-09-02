Southern 500 preparations start nearly as soon as the race ends for Darlington sheriff's office

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office begins to prepare for the next Southern 500 almost as soon as the previous year's race ends.

Lt. Robbie Kilgo of the sheriff's office spoke with the Morning News Wednesday afternoon regarding race preparations.

"There's a lot of undocumented hours that go into preparing for the race," Kilgo said. "We may take one week off when the race ends and then we're right back at it preparing for the next one."

Kilgo added that he was not sure of the total of manpower hours that go into preparing for the race or the hours that are spent working the race.

The sheriff's office, Kilgo said, relies heavily on mutual-aid agreements with sheriff's offices from the other 45 counties in the state and state agencies like the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to provide manpower to secure the facility and provide crowd control.

He said no one agency can provide the officers required to work the race and also cover its areas.