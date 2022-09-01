Southern cooking and a brother's legacy

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Fried chicken, green beans, homemade biscuits, and banana pudding are just a few items on the menu at Lindberg's Southern Cooking in Darlington.

The restaurant had its grand reopening Thursday morning. It is located at 1215 S. Main St.

After the death of Denise Dargan Stanley’s brother, Lindbergh Dargan, in 2020, Lindbergh’s Southern Cooking was closed and Stanley knew it was up to her to pick up the pieces and continue the legacy of her brother, who was so passionate about good food, family, and fellowship.

“Today is the grand opening of my brother’s restaurant,” Stanley said. “This is my dedication to him. I want people who knew him a long time ago to get to know him again and that was the goal of today. It has been a long time coming.”

Stanley, who was the first female African American police officer in the city of Florence, is no stranger to hard work. Her daunting task of opening and operating a restaurant with no experience was no easy feat, but she was committed to getting it done to honor her brother. After many ups and downs, Stanley said, she is happy to have people enter the doors.

“I know he is in heaven smiling down on us today,” Stanley said. “I know he is saying you finally did it.”

Stanely describes the relationship between her and her brother as father and daughter because he would always instruct and watch over her. She said the dynamic of their relationship changed when he got sick and she took on the role of mother as she aided him.

“We just had that bond between each other and I really miss that,” Stanley said. “He was really just something else and he is in my heart always. I know that today has been a good day for him because he knows that his little sister got it done.”

Darlington City Council members, family, and friends joined to cut the ribbon and celebrate the reopening of the restaurant. At the entrance of the restaurant sat a picture of Lindbergh Dargan on a three-legged table.