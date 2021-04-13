Southern rock royalty comes to PAC in the form of the Allman Betts Band

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The heirs of some of the most famous royalty in all of Southern rock are coming to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center this May.

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers band leaders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, will bring the Allman Betts Band (ABB) to the PAC’s mainstage in downtown Florence May 27.

ABB’s stop in Florence will be the first major show at the PAC in more than a year. And it will be staged with some special precautions, as FMU and the rest of the world works its way back to normal activities following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABB will appear in two separate performances on the same night to keep the crowd size low. The PAC is limiting the shows to 250 attendees. Other COVID-19 safety protocols like masking and social distancing will also be in place.

The first concert will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the second at 9 p.m. These will be two full-length concerts without intermission. They will be nearly identical, with the band performing the same sets, with the same performers at each show.

Tickets for the show are available online at www.fmupac.org, over the phone at 843.661.4444 and at the PAC Ticket Office.