Southern rock royalty comes to PAC in the form of the Allman Betts Band

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The heirs of some of the most famous royalty in all of Southern rock are coming to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center this May.
Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers band leaders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, will bring the Allman Betts Band (ABB) to the PAC’s mainstage in downtown Florence May 27.
ABB’s stop in Florence will be the first major show at the PAC in more than a year. And it will be staged with some special precautions, as FMU and the rest of the world works its way back to normal activities following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABB will appear in two separate performances on the same night to keep the crowd size low. The PAC is limiting the shows to 250 attendees. Other COVID-19 safety protocols like masking and social distancing will also be in place.
The first concert will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the second at 9 p.m. These will be two full-length concerts without intermission. They will be nearly identical, with the band performing the same sets, with the same performers at each show.
Tickets for the show are available online at www.fmupac.org, over the phone at 843.661.4444 and at the PAC Ticket Office.
Ticket-holders that previously purchased tickets for the concert will be contacted by the PAC Ticket Office to determine which of the two performances they would prefer to attend. Preferences will be prioritized based on when the tickets were originally purchased. The Ticket Office will reissue new tickets for the two concerts. If you have not already been contacted by the PAC Ticket Office, please call as soon as possible, as tickets to previous dates will not be valid on the night of the performances.
Bud Simmons, director of the FMU Performing Arts Center, says he’s excited to welcome back audiences into the theatre, but emphasizes the PAC will maintain a safe and responsible atmosphere.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had an audience here to enjoy the PAC, and we’re thrilled to have them back,” Simmons says. “We’re also mindful of our patrons’ safety, and we’re going to ensure that their well-being is prioritized.”
ABB were originally scheduled to perform at the PAC in September 2019, but that initial date was postponed due to band member illness. The concert was subsequently postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allman and Betts are veteran performers with many successes to their credit. They formed the Allman Betts Band in 2018.
ABB’s debut album, Down to The River, was released earlier in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim. It highlighted the band’s ability to tap into the magic of their rock and roll ancestors with swelteringly smooth solos, molasses-dripped slide guitars, vocals and an unmistakable Southern twang that comes through in each note.
ABB’s debut was followed up by Bless Your Heart in 2020, a double-album written while touring. The album shines a spotlight on the bonds formed by the band while performing in cities and towns throughout what the band calls “the United States of Americana.”