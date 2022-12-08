 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southside Middle School chorus serenades MUSC Florence

  • 0
Southside Middle Chorus

Members of Southside Middle School's chorus serenade patients, staff and visitors at MUSC Health Florence. The group performed classics and more modern Christmas tunes during their time around the piano.

 Matthew Robertson/Mornnig News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Students in Soutside Middle School's chorus Thursday morning turned out to serenade the visitors, patients and staff with a concert in the main lobby of MUSC Health Florence.

"Acoustically this is a very good group. They're very talented and we're luck to have them today," said John Russell, marketing manager for the hospital.

 

The chorus, under the direction of Jarvis Jett, performed contemporary and classics as their voices rang throughout the four-story lobby.

"It's equivalent to playing in a big bathroom. It can't help but project and ring throughout the main lobby and the floors," Russell said as patrons gathered along balconies that open onto the lobby.

People are also reading…

In addition to being enjoyable to hear the choral group contributed to the healing of those in ear-shot of the performance.

"It's been proven scientifically that art and music are keys to helping heal and at MUSC Florence we're always trying to do the best we can to help our patients heal," Russell said. "This is just one little way we can make that happen for them."

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert