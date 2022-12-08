Southside Middle School chorus serenades MUSC Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Students in Soutside Middle School's chorus Thursday morning turned out to serenade the visitors, patients and staff with a concert in the main lobby of MUSC Health Florence.

"Acoustically this is a very good group. They're very talented and we're luck to have them today," said John Russell, marketing manager for the hospital.

The chorus, under the direction of Jarvis Jett, performed contemporary and classics as their voices rang throughout the four-story lobby.

"It's equivalent to playing in a big bathroom. It can't help but project and ring throughout the main lobby and the floors," Russell said as patrons gathered along balconies that open onto the lobby.

In addition to being enjoyable to hear the choral group contributed to the healing of those in ear-shot of the performance.

"It's been proven scientifically that art and music are keys to helping heal and at MUSC Florence we're always trying to do the best we can to help our patients heal," Russell said. "This is just one little way we can make that happen for them."