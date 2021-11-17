Southside Middle School eighth-graders get job interview experience

FLORENCE, S.C. – Several eighth-graders at Southside Middle School got to experience what it's like to interview for a job Wednesday.

Latesha McElveen, careers teacher at Southside, and Glenda Skipper, community and parent liaison at the school, brought two classes of eighth-graders to the Staybridge Suites Wednesday to experience job interviews and learn more about potential careers they could pursue.

McElveen said she was excited for her students to get some experience with interviews and resume writing before the students sought their first jobs.

Southside Middle School Principal Jeffrey Gaines said he was proud to be able to offer the experience.

"The more hands-on, real life connections that we can provide our students, it makes it that much more meaningful as we connect the content to our future careers," Gaines said.

McElveen added that her students also get to experience budgeting first hand. McElveen said she lets the students pick out a career and then pays them fake money every two weeks. The students have to pay their fake bills using the fake money.

"They get to pick a home and a car and they will be budgeting as if they were in the real world," McElveen said.