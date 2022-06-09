Southside Middle School student accepted into Junior National Young Leaders Conference

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sam Matthews is a rising seventh grader at Southside Middle School. He was selected to participate in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, DC.

He is the son of Tim and Kelley Matthews. He was recognized and nominated to attend the conference by one of his teachers for his achieved academic success and strong leadership potential.

The conference is a six-day program that allows students to develop leadership skills and transforms the nation’s capital into a living classroom. The program will focus on influential figures from American history and social advocacy.

“I feel honored and proud to be a part of this,” Matthews said. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I realize that my teachers recognized the hard work that I have put into my school work.”

Matthews said he works hard at getting good grades, respects his fellow students and teachers, and always tries to put his best foot forward.

He said his favorite part of the conference will be learning about the history of past leaders. “I can learn skills from them that I can use today and for the future,” he said.

Matthews said he plans to become a filmmaker and eventually a film director. He said the world has so many great stories and he wants to tell the stories of life through television shows and movies. He said he will use his love for history and film to showcase the evolution of the world throughout time.

He said the conference will help him enhance his leadership qualities.

“This conference will help me work and build on my leadership technique,” Matthews said. “It will also give me new skills to grow into a better, stronger, and more confident leader in my school and in my community.”

He said leadership skills are important because one day he will be in charge of actors, producers, and a cast of people. He said he understands that as a leader he cannot crack under pressure or give up when the going gets tough, so he must learn how to control himself.

Matthews said that he will use the knowledge that he learns from the conference and will pass it on to anyone he can.

