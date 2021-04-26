Southside Middle School students compete in ArtFields Jr. with photography

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Among the work from artists all over the Southeast hang some pieces from local students.

Eight Southside Middle School Academy of Fine Arts and Technology seventh-graders have photography pieces in the ArtFields Jr. competition.

ArtFields Jr. is open to first-grade through 12th-grade students in South Carolina.

The students captured the images as a part of the honors photography class. Seven of the eight photographs were taken in the Southside Middle School garden.

Benjamin Tyner, who submitted the piece “Rosemary Forest,” said he enjoyed getting to capture art with his classmates, because they were able to discuss ideas and keep their own uniqueness in their art.

Robin Voss, the photography teacher at Southside Middle, said the class aims to teach students to learn how to work a DSLR camera, shoot with manual settings and create visual art.

"It's been a really good year," Voss said. "They've taken really well to the camera."

Voss said she has one rule: The students cannot use auto mode.

The class helped Benjamin learn how to better work cameras.