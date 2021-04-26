Southside Middle School students compete in ArtFields Jr. with photography

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Among the work from artists all over the Southeast hang some pieces from local students.
Eight Southside Middle School Academy of Fine Arts and Technology seventh-graders have photography pieces in the ArtFields Jr. competition.
ArtFields Jr. is open to first-grade through 12th-grade students in South Carolina.
The students captured the images as a part of the honors photography class. Seven of the eight photographs were taken in the Southside Middle School garden.
Benjamin Tyner, who submitted the piece “Rosemary Forest,” said he enjoyed getting to capture art with his classmates, because they were able to discuss ideas and keep their own uniqueness in their art.
Robin Voss, the photography teacher at Southside Middle, said the class aims to teach students to learn how to work a DSLR camera, shoot with manual settings and create visual art.
"It's been a really good year," Voss said. "They've taken really well to the camera."
Voss said she has one rule: The students cannot use auto mode.
The class helped Benjamin learn how to better work cameras.
“I knew how to click the button and taking pictures, but I got better with aperture and ISO, shutter speed and all of that stuff to make the picture almost seem professional or real,” Benjamin said.
This is the first time Voss has had this many students accepted into ArtFields Jr.
"I'm just so proud of these kids," Voss said. "For such a year, it's just been a huge bright spot for them."
Seventh-grader Lydia Danford’s photo, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” pictures a dying camellia on the ground. Lydia said the flower was in the perfect position to photograph, and the flower, even the dying spots, were beautiful.
Lydia said it was cool to have her piece accepted into ArtFields Jr.
“Even if I don’t get a win, it’s still going to be really important to me that I got my art work hanging on a wall where other people that I don’t know and have never met were able to see it,” Lydia said.
After ArtFields is over, the photographs will hang in the new Southside Middle School in an art gallery once the construction is completed.
The ArtFields Jr. gallery is on display now through May 1 in The Stables venue at 128 West Main St.