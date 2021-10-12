Southside Middle School's Ashley Dawkins named Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2021-2022 Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year is Southside Middle School librarian Ashley Dawkins.

Dawkins was one of three winners announced at The School Foundation's Teacher of the Year gala held Tuesday evening at the Florence Country Club.

The district also announced its Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year during the ceremony.

Sonya Graves of Lucy T. Davis Elementary School was named the Principal of the Year.

Carrie Ann Brigman of North Vista Elementary School was named the Assistant Principal of the Year.

Dawkins said she was beyond humbled to win the award.

"I love public education," she said. "I love what it represents. I love our students."

She was also presented a $1,000 check by Signature Wealth Strategies.

Dawkins also serves as adviser to students in Southside’s MakerSpace Club.