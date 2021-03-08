Southwest joins airlines that serve Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Southwest Airlines will serve Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in time for summer vacations to the Grand Strand, the airlines said Monday.

A specific launch date and destinations will be announced at a future date.

MYR and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) worked together to bring Southwest to the Grand Strand.

“Southwest has an extensive network, which opens up new markets for our visitors and our residents,” said Scott Van Moppes, the director of airports. “We know the past year has been very challenging for the aviation industry, and we appreciate the confidence Southwest has shown in the strength of our destination.”

Karen Riordan, the president and chief executive officer of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Having a beloved airline for our businesses and residents to use for travel to key markets is a significant win for our community. It also means we can target prospective visitors to the Grand Strand that have dreamed of a Myrtle Beach vacation but did not have access to a flight. We are so pleased that our partnership with MYR has resulted in this news, which will help our recovery in 2021 and for years to come.”

In 2019, MYR served 2.6 million passengers. The addition of Southwest Airlines means that MYR will now have nine airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Sun Country, Spirit and United.