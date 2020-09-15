 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spaghetti Soiree for Strays to benefit the Florence Humane Society
0 comments

Spaghetti Soiree for Strays to benefit the Florence Humane Society

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. – Enjoy a Spaghetti Soiree for Strays and help the homeless animals of the Florence Area Humane Society on Thursday.  

The Florence Area Humane Society’s first Spaghetti Soiree for Strays is a drive-thru event at First Presbyterian Church between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.

Enjoy a plate of home-made spaghetti and bread for an online purchase of $10 at florencehumanesociety.org or $12 onsite.

Money received from this fundraiser will help care for the more than 2,000 homeless pets and horses the organization takes each year. This includes vital services such as veterinary care, behavior assessment, medical supplies, foster care and other programs that help get pets ready for new homes.

“We’re excited to offer a delightful meal for such a good cause,” said Caroline Toniolo, board member with the Florence Area Humane Society. “Spaghetti Soiree for Strays is an easy way for people to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals while enjoying good food with your family.”

The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit volunteer-based organization that takes in unwanted and neglected animals from the Florence community and seeks loving homes. FAHS is entirely dependent on donations to support its mission of care.

For information concerning the event, contact Toniolo at caroline.toniolo@edwardjones.com. For information about how you can help the animals at the Florence Area Humane Society, contact Jayne Boswell, boswell.jayne@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

+2
Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center
Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert