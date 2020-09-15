Spaghetti Soiree for Strays to benefit the Florence Humane Society

FLORENCE, S.C. – Enjoy a Spaghetti Soiree for Strays and help the homeless animals of the Florence Area Humane Society on Thursday.
The Florence Area Humane Society’s first Spaghetti Soiree for Strays is a drive-thru event at First Presbyterian Church between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.
Enjoy a plate of home-made spaghetti and bread for an online purchase of $10 at florencehumanesociety.org or $12 onsite.
Money received from this fundraiser will help care for the more than 2,000 homeless pets and horses the organization takes each year. This includes vital services such as veterinary care, behavior assessment, medical supplies, foster care and other programs that help get pets ready for new homes.
“We’re excited to offer a delightful meal for such a good cause,” said Caroline Toniolo, board member with the Florence Area Humane Society. “Spaghetti Soiree for Strays is an easy way for people to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals while enjoying good food with your family.”
The Florence Area Humane Society is a nonprofit volunteer-based organization that takes in unwanted and neglected animals from the Florence community and seeks loving homes. FAHS is entirely dependent on donations to support its mission of care.
For information concerning the event, contact Toniolo at caroline.toniolo@edwardjones.com. For information about how you can help the animals at the Florence Area Humane Society, contact Jayne Boswell, boswell.jayne@gmail.com
