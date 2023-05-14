FLORENCE, S.C. — Brigadier General (Ret.) Lawrence E. Gillespie Sr. will be the keynote speaker for this year's Memorial Day celebration at Florence National Cemetery.

“Director Carolyn Howard and her staff at the National Cemetery always have a meaningful event to honor those members of our military who died while serving,“ said retired Col. Barry Wingard.

“We try very hard to invite speakers who live or serve in South Carolina or have ties to our area. This year is no exception.” Wingard said.

The speaker this year retired to Virginia, but his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Marion Ford, live in the Pee Dee.

Gillespie has served his country in the active Army and the National Guard. Commissioned as an infantry officer after completion of Officer Candidate School in 1964, he began a long career with assignments that included Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Rucker, Ala., and Vietnam, where he served two tours as a helicopter pilot. Later, he served in Germany, with the Ohio National Guard, in Panama, and the District of Columbia National Guard.

He retired after serving as the deputy commanding general, D.C. National Guard. Among his awards are the Distinguished Flying Cross, 43 awards of the Air Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

Gillespie was inducted into the Army Infantry Hall of Fame.

Gillespie earned a B.S. from the State University of New York, a master's in public administration from Shippensburg University, graduated the National and International Security Course at Harvard University, and is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Army War College.

The Veterans Honor Guard will perform a three-round rifle volley and sound taps. Seating is limited but attendees may take lawn chairs.

The ceremony will begin promptly, at 10 a.m. May 29 at Florence National Cemetery.