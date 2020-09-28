 Skip to main content
Spearman to meet with Timmonsville community about schools Wednesday evening
TIMMONSVILLE SCHOOLS

Spearman to meet with Timmonsville community about schools Wednesday evening

Florence School District Four

Florence School District Four has three schools: Brockington Elementary, Johnson Middle and Timmonsville High.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Another meeting has been scheduled to discuss the future of Florence School District Four. 

The South Carolina Department of Education announced Monday that state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the district will conduct a virtual meeting to receive the inputs of students, parents, school staff and community members. 

Spearman recently held a meeting with Florence District Four staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools at some point in the future. 

It is not yet known what the consolidation plan would look like.

A rumored version of the consolidation plan would have Timmonsville High School shuttered and those students sent to Wilson High School. 

However, South Carolina Department of Education Communication Director Ryan Brown said Monday that no definitive plans about what the consolidation would look like have been decided yet. Brown added that the size of the district, approximately 650 students, makes it unfeasible for the district to continue to operate on its own.

Brown also added that roughly half of the 150 students at Timmonsville High School attend the Continuum in Lake City, so attending school outside of Timmonsville would be nothing new for the students. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be conducted via WebEx. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

