Spearman to speak at chamber luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Molly Spearman, the South Carolina superintendent of education, will be the featured speaker on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Membership Luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center. The community and local business leaders are invited.

“As we try to close a difficult year, much of what has transpired along the way is going to have a lingering impact on our education process for years to come,” said Michael Miller, president of the chamber.

“Molly Spearman will help us understand the road ahead for our students and state educators.” The program will include the announcement of the Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank.

Luncheon reservations are very limited because of state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $450 for a reserved table.

Contact the Chamber at 843-665-0515 for tickets or register by going to flochamber.com and click the events link in the ticket section.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon program will begin at noon.