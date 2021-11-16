 Skip to main content
Special election to replace Hugh Leatherman set for March 29
Special election to replace Hugh Leatherman set for March 29

FLORENCE, S.C. – The election to replace state Sen. Hugh Leatherman in the South Carolina Senate will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. 

South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler issued a writ of election Tuesday afternoon setting the schedule to fill the remaining three years of Leatherman's four-year term representing Senate District 31. 

Senate District 31 includes most of Florence County except for the municipalities of Lake City, Olanta, Timmonsville and parts of northern and eastern Florence County. The district also includes two parts of eastern Darlington County.  

Filing for the seat will open at noon on Friday, Dec. 3, and close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. 

Any need primaries would be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Any needed runoffs would be held on Feb. 8. 

Leatherman, 90, died on Friday following a battle with an inoperable cancer. 

He served in the South Carolina Senate from 1981 until his death. He was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee from 2001 until his death. He previously served on the Quinby Town Council before he was elected to the state senate.

Leatherman's funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. 

