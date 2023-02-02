FLORENCE, S.C. — Special needs students from across the state Thursday were the guests of honor Thursday for their own performance of the annual Florence Stampede and Rodeo at the Florence center.

The show was sponsored by Double Creek Pro Rodeo, Pepsi of Florence, Raldex Hospitality, and Genesis Health Care. Several thousand students watched a little bit of everything the rodeo had to offer and wrapped up their visit with a lunch and goody bag to go — one that included a bandanna.

“This is kids who don’t get to come as much and see stuff like this, it’s pretty special thing we get to do in Florence,” said Strawberry Pruitt of Double Creek Rodeo.

Thursday’s performance started with a parade led by a cowgirl who carried an American flag and included several performances by award-winning rodeo clown Keith Isley who doubled as a cheerleader who got up into the stands at one point and danced with the students.

“It’s important to me because they’re young people and the opportunity for them to come out and see this and be a part of it. I think it’s a good thing for our quality of life,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said as she worked to pack goody bags.

The rodeo will remain in town for a Friday and Saturday performance at the Florence Center. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.florencecenter.com/events