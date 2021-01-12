 Skip to main content
Spectrum debuts feature to stop robocalls
Spectrum debuts feature to stop robocalls

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robocallers may not be ringing the phones of Spectrum customers as often. 

Charter Communications, the parent company of local cable and broadband provider Spectrum, announced the launch of Call Guard. Call Guard is a feature that automatically blocks malicious robocalls and sends caller ID alerts for other suspicious telemarketing calls.

“Robocalls are consistently the FCC’s most frequent consumer complaint, and we understand these unwanted or fraudulent calls are not only a nuisance but can also pose a security threat,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president of internet and voice products at Spectrum. “We are making Call Guard automatically available to all our customers as part of our commitment to providing quality products that prioritize safety and security.”

Call Guard monitors incoming calls and applies advanced analytics in order to appropriately score and categorize them. The scoring system helps differentiate between fraudulent calls and robocalls that are delivering important information from organizations like schools or health care providers.

Malicious robocalls are automatically blocked while suspicious telemarketing and spam calls are delivered with a caller ID alert, notifying customers of a “Spam Risk.” Call Guard will be automatically activated and provided at no additional charge to Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers.

Customers can access Call Guard through their voice portal at Spectrum.net or Spectrumbusiness.net in order to personalize their experience. Through their voice portal, customers have the ability to view which numbers have been blocked, add additional blocked numbers, add allowed numbers to ensure important calls are delivered, or turn off the Call Guard feature.

The FCC reports receiving more than 200,000 consumer complaints each year regarding unwanted calls and it has been estimated that U.S. consumers receive billions of robocalls each month.

More information about Call Guard and other Spectrum Voice features can be found at spectrum.com/callguard and spectrum.com/home-phone.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

