Spectrum debuts feature to stop robocalls

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robocallers may not be ringing the phones of Spectrum customers as often.

Charter Communications, the parent company of local cable and broadband provider Spectrum, announced the launch of Call Guard. Call Guard is a feature that automatically blocks malicious robocalls and sends caller ID alerts for other suspicious telemarketing calls.

“Robocalls are consistently the FCC’s most frequent consumer complaint, and we understand these unwanted or fraudulent calls are not only a nuisance but can also pose a security threat,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president of internet and voice products at Spectrum. “We are making Call Guard automatically available to all our customers as part of our commitment to providing quality products that prioritize safety and security.”

Call Guard monitors incoming calls and applies advanced analytics in order to appropriately score and categorize them. The scoring system helps differentiate between fraudulent calls and robocalls that are delivering important information from organizations like schools or health care providers.