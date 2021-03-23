 Skip to main content
Spectrum donates $5,000 to Florence Crittendon Services
Spectrum donates $5,000 to Florence Crittendon Services

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Young pregnant women in South Carolina will soon be getting a helping hand from Spectrum. 

Spectrum has awarded a $5,000 donation to Charleston's Florence Crittendon Services, a Charleston charity that helps education and support for young mothers in need. 

“It is great to see the efforts of local businesses like Spectrum provide assistance to those in need by providing education and means of healthy lifestyles,” N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams said. “It’s extremely important for us to come together and serve our community – especially during these challenging times.”

Florence Crittenton Services will utilize grant funds to provide safe and reliable housing for underserved women and to support their educational programs.

The donation is part of the company’s national community philanthropic program called Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The grants are part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 225 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Mike Matson, Spectrum area vice president. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

