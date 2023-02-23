FLORENCE, S.C. — Spectrum on Thursday donated $5,000 to House of Hope of the Pee Dee through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

House of Hope of the Pee Dee will use funding from Spectrum to support its homeless services and housing programs, including HOPE Village, a long-term transitional housing area for women and children.

“I applaud Spectrum for providing this assistance and for encouraging their employees to give back,” said state Sen. Kent Williams. “This is great news for our community and confirmation of Spectrum’s commitment to the Pee Dee Region.”

The grant came as a result of a nomination by Spectrum employee, and House of Hope volunteer, Perry "Chip" Benton Jr.

"I thought this would be an awesome place to nominate. House of Hope has been here 33 years. I couldn't think of a better place for a charity donation," Benton said as he presented the organization with a check. "I've been with Spectrum a long time and I know they like to donate to local charities and I just wanted to be part of that and wanted to make House of Hope part of that."

"Community partnerships are really, really important to the House of Hope," said Julie Maxham, chief development officer. "When organizations like Spectrum choose us for these kind of grants it helps so much with what we do."

Maxham said the organization doesn't budget grants as recurring funding, but does look forward to the ones it receives.

"It's important for us to get a certain amount of grants in every year and this is a big one for us," Maxham said.

Maxham said the average cost per meal is about $2.75.

"It's a lot of meals. It costs about $200 a month to operate one of our tiny houses, keep the heat and hot water and everything else," she said. "There are a lot of opportunities to keep the basics going."

"We can't tell them about Christ until we give them the basic needs," Maxham said.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Timothy Williams, Spectrum area vice president, field operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants have provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits in 32 states throughout the company’s service area since the program's inception in July 2019.