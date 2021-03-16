 Skip to main content
Spectrum donates to Hartsville Rescue Squad, increases employee wages
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Rescue Squad has received a helping hand from Spectrum. 

Charter, Spectrum's parent company, also recently announced that virtually all new and currently employees will make at least $18 per hour, including target commissions. 

Hartsville Rescue Squad

Spectrum announced Tuesday morning that it had donated $500 to Hartsville Rescue Squad.

The donation will be used to upgrade equipment and support the organization’s community outreach in Hartsville as well as Darlington County, providing education in wellness, first aid and CPR.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,”  said Tony Sieiro, Spectrum area vice president. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

The donation is part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which has a $1 million programming commitment through the end of the year. 

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 225 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

Wage increase

The company announced its wage increase late last week. 

Charter announced last April that that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and then $18. 

The company also provides comprehensive company-paid benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training, and a retirement plan.

“Charter is a place where employees can continuously learn and progress in their development,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter chairman and CEO. “Building, selling and servicing an advanced broadband network, conventional and streaming video, with fixed and wireless mobile products for home and business, creates ongoing career opportunities.”

Charter is hiring for nearly 3,000 positions across its 41-state service area that feature the $18 starting wage, including nearly 80 in South Carolina.

Candidates can learn more about open positions and apply online at the company’s careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.

