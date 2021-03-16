Spectrum donates to Hartsville Rescue Squad, increases employee wages

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Rescue Squad has received a helping hand from Spectrum.

Charter, Spectrum's parent company, also recently announced that virtually all new and currently employees will make at least $18 per hour, including target commissions.

Hartsville Rescue Squad

Spectrum announced Tuesday morning that it had donated $500 to Hartsville Rescue Squad.

The donation will be used to upgrade equipment and support the organization’s community outreach in Hartsville as well as Darlington County, providing education in wellness, first aid and CPR.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Tony Sieiro, Spectrum area vice president. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

The donation is part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which has a $1 million programming commitment through the end of the year.