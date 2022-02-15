Spectrum expands Darlington County services

DARLINGTON, S.C. – More residents of Darlington County will be getting a faster connection to the information highway.
Spectrum announced Tuesday it was launching its internet, TV, phone and mobile services to 140 more homes and businesses in central and southeast Darlington County.
“One of the single most important things we can do to encourage and assist in growing our economy is to expand internet access across South Carolina,” state Sen. Gerald Malloy said. “I applaud Spectrum for their commitment to address the high-speed broadband needs of rural communities across our state.”
“Expanding broadband internet access countywide has been a major priority,” Bobby Hudson, Darlington County chairman, said. “Whether it be in the classroom or the workplace, technology drives everything we do, so it’s a pleasure to highlight this expansion with our local partners from Spectrum.”
The company's rollout includes a new fiber optic network, and is part of Spectrum's $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in a Federal Communications Commission auction.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Jonathan Holt, vice president of construction at Spectrum. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Darlington County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. Spectrum Internet offers starting speeds of 200 Mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 400 Mbps. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 200 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps.
Spectrum Internet Assist, the company’s low-cost broadband service for qualifying families and seniors, is also available, offering 30 Mbps speeds for just $17.99 per month. All Spectrum Internet plans have no data caps, modem fees or contracts and are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program credits for qualifying households.
Local residents and business owners should visit www.spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.