Spectrum expands Darlington County services

DARLINGTON, S.C. – More residents of Darlington County will be getting a faster connection to the information highway.

Spectrum announced Tuesday it was launching its internet, TV, phone and mobile services to 140 more homes and businesses in central and southeast Darlington County.

“One of the single most important things we can do to encourage and assist in growing our economy is to expand internet access across South Carolina,” state Sen. Gerald Malloy said. “I applaud Spectrum for their commitment to address the high-speed broadband needs of rural communities across our state.”

“Expanding broadband internet access countywide has been a major priority,” Bobby Hudson, Darlington County chairman, said. “Whether it be in the classroom or the workplace, technology drives everything we do, so it’s a pleasure to highlight this expansion with our local partners from Spectrum.”

The company's rollout includes a new fiber optic network, and is part of Spectrum's $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in a Federal Communications Commission auction.