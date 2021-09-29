Spectrum hosting rural broadband roundtable, career fair in Dillon Thursday

DILLON, S.C. – Two members of the South Carolina General Assembly are set to participate in a roundtable discussion on on the effect of broadband connectivity in rural and unserved areas.

State Sen. Kent Williams and state Rep. Jackie "Coach" Hayes will participate in a discussion with representatives of Spectrum and Northeastern Technical College at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Northeastern Technical College Dillon campus at 2204 US 301. Following the round table discussion, a technology career hiring fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering Northeastern Technical College students and community members the opportunity to network with a variety of employees from across the Pee Dee Region.

“We applaud Spectrum for their continued commitment to expand broadband services in our local communities,” Williams said. “This will help many businesses, educators and community members across our region stay connected.”

“It’s great to see a local company like Spectrum be a leader in furthering efforts of broadband availability and adoption in the Pee Dee Region,” Hayes added. “By having discussions about digital equality, together, we’re building stronger communities.”