Spectrum hosting rural broadband roundtable, career fair in Dillon Thursday

DILLON, S.C. – Two members of the South Carolina General Assembly are set to participate in a roundtable discussion on on the effect of broadband connectivity in rural and unserved areas.
State Sen. Kent Williams and state Rep. Jackie "Coach" Hayes will participate in a discussion with representatives of Spectrum and Northeastern Technical College at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Northeastern Technical College Dillon campus at 2204 US 301. Following the round table discussion, a technology career hiring fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering Northeastern Technical College students and community members the opportunity to network with a variety of employees from across the Pee Dee Region.
“We applaud Spectrum for their continued commitment to expand broadband services in our local communities,” Williams said. “This will help many businesses, educators and community members across our region stay connected.”
“It’s great to see a local company like Spectrum be a leader in furthering efforts of broadband availability and adoption in the Pee Dee Region,” Hayes added. “By having discussions about digital equality, together, we’re building stronger communities.”
“The pandemic has highlighted the need for broadband availability and adoption across South Carolina,” Tony Sieiro, Spectrum area vice president, field operations. “Spectrum is committed to furthering its efforts of bringing broadband access to more unserved areas to positively impact our local communities.”
“At the onset of the pandemic, NETC’s acute focus on resources and connectivity for our students, resulted in a successful partnership with Spectrum Enterprise making higher education accessible to rural communities during a pandemic and beyond,” said NETC President Kyle Wagner. “This event will help provide an opportunity for our students to network and learn more about the future of broadband services and career opportunities throughout the region.”