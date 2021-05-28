Spectrum offering grant opportunity for broadband educating non-profits

Local nonprofits that educate the community on the benefits of broadband will soon be able to apply for grants
Charter Communications, parent company of local cable and internet provider Spectrum, announced earlier this week that it is committing $1 million to the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.
“The past year has further highlighted the need for high-speed broadband connectivity throughout our country, and Charter is even more committed to doing its part to connect the unserved and underserved,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter. “Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year.”
This year’s $1 million commitment comes after Charter boosted its 2020 program to $1 million, in response to higher demand for digital education support due to the pandemic. In all, the company has committed $7 million to support broadband education, technology and training through this program since its launch in 2017.
Spectrum Digital Education has awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that help communities expand their broadband and technical training in various ways, including teaching seniors digital skills, setting up technology labs, providing online classes for families that need homework and job support, and purchasing laptops for underserved groups, helping nearly 70,000 individuals across 19 states and Washington, D.C. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for support beginning Tuesday and continuing until 5 p.m., Friday, June 25.
Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall.
More information is available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants.