Spectrum offering grant opportunity for broadband educating non-profits

Local nonprofits that educate the community on the benefits of broadband will soon be able to apply for grants

Charter Communications, parent company of local cable and internet provider Spectrum, announced earlier this week that it is committing $1 million to the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.

“The past year has further highlighted the need for high-speed broadband connectivity throughout our country, and Charter is even more committed to doing its part to connect the unserved and underserved,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter. “Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year.”

This year’s $1 million commitment comes after Charter boosted its 2020 program to $1 million, in response to higher demand for digital education support due to the pandemic. In all, the company has committed $7 million to support broadband education, technology and training through this program since its launch in 2017.