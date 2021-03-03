Spectrum to double some Florence internet speeds

FLORENCE, S.C. – Spectrum residential customers soon could be getting a speed boast.

The company announced Wednesday that it is doubling the download speed of its lowest cost internet service from 100 to 200 megabits per second – the company also offers packages of 400 megabits per second and 1 gigabit per second – in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas of South Carolina. The faster speeds are immediately available to new customers and will be automatically increased for existing customers in the next few weeks.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever, and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers in Florence and Myrtle Beach even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president, internet & voice products at Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand.

A small percentage of current Spectrum Internet customers will need a new modem — available at no additional charge — to receive the faster speeds. Spectrum will contact customers who need a new modem with details on how to receive an upgraded device.