FLORENCE — The spike in gas prices makes Florence residents hesitant to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Some residents are saying the rise affects their livelihood and keeps them from visiting family members.

“My mother lives in Georgia and I have been trying to see her for the last month, ‘’ Denice Allison said. She is a resident of Florence. “Gas is so high I can’t even get around the block, let alone Georgia.”

“I can’t afford to eat because I have to pay to go to work,” Allison said. “What I pay now is barely getting me to work. I pay for two days’ worth of gas and I have to figure out what to do for the rest of the week. It is ridiculous for gas to be $5 a gallon. How are we going to live?”

Though Florence residents are expressing hesitation, nationwide travel is expected to be at an all-time high.

AAA, the American Automobile Association, predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 8.3% over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017.

Air travel continues to rebound, up 25% over last year, the second-largest increase since 2010. Volumes appear to be closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA travel, said Memorial Day often reflects how busy travel will be for the summer.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” Twidale said. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R [rest and recreation] in the coming months.”

Caleb Connor, a Florence native, said the rise in gas prices was a pain in the butt.

“You can’t go anywhere,” Connor said. “I drive trucks for a living and it is costing me an arm and a leg.”

Antoinette Rene’, a recent graduate of Coker University, said the rise in gas prices h.as made life more stressful.

“I use my car for work and I am filling up my tank every two to three days,” she said. “Gas prices are making things more stressful and I take pity on the people who have to commute to Florence and travel long distances for work. It is the summer time and a lot of people want to go spend time with their families and people may have to choose another method of transportation.”

Blake Bluffkin, who drives trucks for Coca Cola, said he is one of the lucky ones because the gas spike has not greatly affected him.

“The gas prices have not really affected me much because I live close to work, I have a gas-saving car, Coca Cola pays for the gas I am using in the truck, and I have an electric bike that I use.” He said he is safe for the moment, but when he decides to go on vacation, it is going to kill him.

Daryll Witherspoon, a cab driver, said we need better gas prices.

“ I don’t know how we are going to get the government to control this because it shouldn’t be where they can go to the pumps every day and raise the prices,” he said.

Amanda White, a Florence native with a Ram 500, said $50 doesn’t get her truck to half a tank.

“I have family in Charleston, South Carolina, and I would love to go visit them for Memorial Day,” she said. “With these gas prices, we will not be there. It would be about $200 there and back. Our trucks are not good on gas at all. I know gas prices have increased because of the war in Ukraine, but America needs to do better in making sure that Americans are protected and that our needs are met.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.