 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sprechen Sie Deutsch: Wilson student to participate in National German Olympics
0 Comments

Sprechen Sie Deutsch: Wilson student to participate in National German Olympics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Gaskins

Wilson junior Lauren Gaskins is one of 14 students in the United States participating in the National German Olympics.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Wilson High School student will be heading to Chicago to compete in the National German Olympics. 

Florence One Schools announced that Wilson junior and International Baccalaureate Lauren Gaskins was one of 14 students across the nation to advance to the Dec. 3-4 event where she will be tested on her ability to read, listen, speak, write and present in German. 

Gaskins advanced to the national final after participating in a four-day online competition with 393 students. 

If she finishes in the top two, Gaskins will travel to Hamburg, Germany, in the summer of 2022 to compete in the International German Olympiad. 

The goal of the competitions is to make young people enthusiastic about Germany and the German language. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple wants to launch their self-driving car in 2025

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington
Local News

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he needs to keep a list of all the things that are going on in the city. As he delivered the annual state of the city address at Thursday's meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club, Boyd pulled out a list of projects ongoing in the city to help him remember all that's happening in the city. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert