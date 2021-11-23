Sprechen Sie Deutschc (Do You Speak German): Wilson student to participate in National German Olympics

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Wilson High School student will be heading to Chicago to compete in the National German Olympics.

Florence One Schools announced that Wilson junior and International Baccalaureate Lauren Gaskins was one of 14 students across the nation to advance to the Dec. 3-4 event where she will be tested on her ability to read, listen, speak, write and present in German.

Gaskins advanced to the national final after participating in a four-day online competition with 393 students.

If she finishes in the top two, Gaskins will travel to Hamburg, Germany, in the summer of 2022 to compete in the International German Olympiad.

The goal of the competitions is to make young people enthusiastic about Germany and the German language.

