 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

  • 0
Jason Springs

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs announces his reelection campaign Saturday.

 Contributed Photo

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. 

Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. 

"I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council District 1," Springs said in a statement emailed Saturday. "Today, I was fortunate to have the community leaders of District 1 stand beside me to encourage me and to show their support. Over the past nine years we have worked to strengthen Florence County in order to make it a better place to live, work and raise our children. We have created major enhancements in public safety, economic development and infrastructure. I truly believe that we have sown the seeds which will soon blossom and benefit all citizens of Florence County." 

Springs has represented District 1 since he won a 2013 special election. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. 

People are also reading…

Prior to the county council, Springs served on the Lake City City Council from 2006 until he was sworn into the county council. 

Springs serves as a safety consultant for an insurance company and also works as a civil engineer for a engineering firm. 

He serves as assistant chief of the South Lynches Fire Department. 

Springs is a graduate of The Citadel. He majored in civil engineering. 

He is married and he and his wife have four children. 

No other candidates have yet announced campaigns for the District 1 seat. 

The primary election will be held on June 14 and the general election is scheduled Nov. 8. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother. Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.

Holtz to speak at Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz will be in Florence for the Save America rally. Save America announced Holtz, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd would be speaking at the rally that will also feature former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia: Left wing's Petro wins decisive presidential primary election

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert