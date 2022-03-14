Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office.

Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park.

"I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council District 1," Springs said in a statement emailed Saturday. "Today, I was fortunate to have the community leaders of District 1 stand beside me to encourage me and to show their support. Over the past nine years we have worked to strengthen Florence County in order to make it a better place to live, work and raise our children. We have created major enhancements in public safety, economic development and infrastructure. I truly believe that we have sown the seeds which will soon blossom and benefit all citizens of Florence County."

Springs has represented District 1 since he won a 2013 special election. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

Prior to the county council, Springs served on the Lake City City Council from 2006 until he was sworn into the county council.

Springs serves as a safety consultant for an insurance company and also works as a civil engineer for a engineering firm.

He serves as assistant chief of the South Lynches Fire Department.

Springs is a graduate of The Citadel. He majored in civil engineering.

He is married and he and his wife have four children.

No other candidates have yet announced campaigns for the District 1 seat.

The primary election will be held on June 14 and the general election is scheduled Nov. 8.

