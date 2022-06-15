Springs wins Democrat primary for Florence County District 1 council seat

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County District 1 Councilman Jason Springs was the first to throw his hat into the ring, seeking re-election to a third term on the County Council and the residents voted in Tuesday's Democratic Party Primary to keep him in office.

The incumbent took 65.43 percent of the votes cast in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary, beating his opponent Mattie Lou Thomas. He is unopposed for the Nov. 8 election.

“I am very excited,” he said. “I am glad the people of this district saw fit to re-elect me to another term.”

Florence County District 1 represents Lake City, Scranton, Olanta and other neighboring communities.

Springs said the County Council has a lot going that he wants to see to fruition.

Over the past nine years, Springs said, he has worked to strengthen Florence County to make it a better place to live, work and raise a family.

“I have a desire to see our area be better and to improve the quality of life,” Springs said.

He said the council has a lot on its plate right now, and he is excited to see it through.

He said the council has created major enhancements in public safety, economic development and infrastructure during his time on council. The council has improved roads and infrastructure and updated his fire district. Before the update, the fire district's newest apparatus was 20 years old. Now its oldest piece of equipment is 20 years old, he said.

Springs said the council has made improvements in recreation, too, of which he is proud. It has expanded senior programs to include trips out of the county; it has worked on family recreation projects, including an equestrian trail.

“Our biggest accomplishment has been the Miracle League Field,” Springs said.

"This is a baseball field where special-needs children can play ball."

He said the council also has worked closely with the Florence County sheriff to increase the number of deputies and increase their pay.

Springs said he will be working toward the goal pf getting county employees’ salaries competitive with others of similar jobs in the private sector. He said county employees are severely underpaid, and the county is losing employees to higher-paying jobs.

He wants to continue to improve roads and drainage in the area, and looks forward to expanding the manmade lake at the county park in Lake City. It is already under contract, he said. The project will create new areas for fishing, boating and other recreational activities, Springs said.

“We have a lot going on,” Springs said.

Springs, a native of Lake City, said he has wanted to serve his community since he was a child.

“At the age of 15, I became a volunteer firefighter,” he said. “I have a desire to serve our area and improve the quality of life.”

Springs has represented District 1 since he won a 2013 special election. He was reelected in 2014 and 2018.

Prior to the County Council, Springs served two terms on the City Council in Lake City.

