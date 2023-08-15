HARTSVILLE, S.C. – If you are visiting Burry Park and hear someone cry out “Snake!” don’t be too alarmed. The reptile is likely not venomous.

The rock snake has arrived in Hartsville. You’ll find it near a lamppost at the Cargill Way end of the park. The rock snake is not hard at all to spot. There’s a sign showing where it begins. The first rock is painted like the head of a serpent – green with almond shaped eyes and a red tongue. Its body then colorfully slithers toward the center park. It’s currently about eight feet long and growing.

“It’s really colorful,” said 8-year-old Clarissa Humphries of Hartsville as she checked out the striking serpent. “I think it’s pretty neat.”

More and more rock snake projects have been showing up in communities across the nation in recent months. The project usually begins with one person or group and a dozen or so rocks. A sign encourages the community to paint their own rock and add it to the snake. Over time, the rock snake can take a on a life of its own, growing to hundreds of feet in length. One project in Atascadero Lake Park in Atascadero, California, has grown to 1,200 feet in just a few months.

Hartsville’s resident rock serpent was created a little more than a month ago by Kendra Kirby.

“My nieces, Lilly and Juliet, and I started the snake as a fun little project because I have seen other towns doing it,” said Kirby. “I thought it would be a good way to help them feel like they were part of the community.”

Kirby said the project began with just five rocks. Her co-workers then decided to join in.

“Before I knew it, I had all the girls at work painting rocks during our lunch break,” she said.

One of her colleagues even donated rocks to Pee Dee Gardens assisted-living facility in Florence so the residents could paint them and add them to the snake.

Kirby said she has been amazed at the response.

“I didn’t realize that this is actually a form of therapy,” said Kirby. “One sweet woman messaged me and told me that her husband had recently passed. The only thing that has somewhat helped as therapy is rock painting. It really touched my heart. I love that something so cute and simple can really bring everyone together and make them feel like part of the community.”

Anyone can paint a rock and add it to the snake at Burry Park. There are no rules in terms of creativity, other than remembering it is on public display. Offensive words or images should be avoided.

The 75 rocks that currently make up the serpent are a unique and colorful min design. There is a cactus, pizza, a Dr. Pepper can, an American flag, a University of South Carolina logo, a monkey and a frog. There’s one that offers free advertising space for a food truck. And what would a true rock snake be without at least one smiley-face rock?

Kirby hopes the snake will continue to grow. She envisions other groups and organizations getting involved.

“If the local schools got involved and had students create and add rocks, then that would be awesome,” said Kirby.