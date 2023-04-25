FLORENCE, S.C. -- St. Ann Ladies Guild will have their 50th Annual Scholarship Tea at St. Ann Catholic Church Parish Life Center, 113 South Kemp Street, Florence May 21 at 3 p.m.

"Our Scholarship Tea theme this year is 'Bloom Where You Are Planted,' with Sherry Bendenbough as our inspirational guest speaker and musical entertainment. A reception will follow with Ms. Constance Cooper’s spiced tea, a light luncheon and dessert buffet," Kathleen Cox said through a release on the event.

Everyone is welcome. There is no admission charge for the Tea, however, a basket will be provided for donations to the Constance Cooper/ Janet Springs scholarships given out each year to two Catholic students. Applications can be picked up at St. Ann, St. Anthony, St. Louis, and Infant Jesus church offices.

For more information, please contact Mary Barcomb at marybee663@gmail.com.