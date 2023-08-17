FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Anthony Catholic School welcomed teachers and students back this week with its highest opening enrollment number in years, at 130 students.

The first Mass of the school year was conducted Tuesday where 8th-grade students prayed intentions for world leaders, school leaders, teachers, students, the church, and the community. Prior to the opening of school, Saint Anthony Catholic School held its annual Back to School Night with the opening message of having a spirit of service and keeping your flame burning bright with faith, family, knowledge and service that inspired families as they enter a new school year.

Families had the opportunity to build community with each other, tour the building and meet teachers, with a special unveiling of the renovations to the library and the playground. Families also were excited for students to reveal a snippet performance of the upcoming March school musical, “Fiddler on the Roof JR.”

“We are thrilled to welcome existing and new families back to campus to share in the spiritual growth and academic and moral development of our students. We pride ourselves on being known for our sense of community and service, parent involvement, student engagement and leadership, faith formation, and academic excellence. We look forward to a wonderful new year of shaping the hearts and minds of children,” said Principal Kristine Galemmo.