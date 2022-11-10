St. Anthony students celebrate Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Anthony Catholic School on Thursday morning got a jump on celebrating Veterans Day as the school honored those who served.

The ceremony was held during an assembly in the school's multi-purpose room.

"It was a wonderful experience. Almost brought me to tears several times," said Darwin Ham, a U.S. Navy veteran on hand for the ceremony." These kids are so talented in everything they're doing including the band playing our military songs. It was very inspirational."

"It's a very special program for our school," said Principal Kristine Galemmo.

"We have many veterans in our community. The kids take this with responsibility and honor. We start at the very beginning, we start working on that music. The students, during their music classes, they work," Galemmo said.

"I really appreciate it. It was just as good as it was last year. Being a Vietnam vet is hard," said Larry Hobbs, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

"The program was a great success. I was really proud of the kids. They learned a lot about history and military history and they'll carry it forward," said Reggie German, who has served the last eight years in the U.S. Air Force.