 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Anthony students celebrate Veterans Day

  • 0
St. Anthony Catholic School Veterans Day

In an assembly Thursday morning, St. Anthony Catholic School students got a jump on celebrating Veterans Day as the school honored those who served. Part of the event included students holding up photos of their veterans.

 Rose D Lorenzo/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Anthony Catholic School on Thursday morning got a jump on celebrating Veterans Day as the school honored those who served.

The ceremony was held during an assembly in the school's multi-purpose room.

"It was a wonderful experience. Almost brought me to tears several times," said Darwin Ham, a U.S. Navy veteran on hand for the ceremony." These kids are so talented in everything they're doing including the band playing our military songs. It was very inspirational."

"It's a very special program for our school," said Principal Kristine Galemmo.

"We have many veterans in our community. The kids take this with responsibility and honor. We start at the very beginning, we start working on that music. The students, during their music classes, they work," Galemmo said.

People are also reading…

"I really appreciate it. It was just as good as it was last year. Being a Vietnam vet is hard," said Larry Hobbs, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

"The program was a great success. I was really proud of the kids. They learned a lot about history and military history and they'll carry it forward," said Reggie German, who has served the last eight years in the U.S. Air Force.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee can expect rain and wind -- plenty of both -- as the remnants of Tropical Storm expected-to-be Hurricane Nicole heads north along the East Coast.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Unlikely to survive’ pilots rescued at sea after their plane crashed in the Channel Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert