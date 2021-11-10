 Skip to main content
St. Anthony's celebrates Veterans Day
St. Anthony's celebrates Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students at St. Anthony Catholic School in Florence turned out to celebrate Veterans Day with breakfast for veterans and a program on the holiday that immediately followed.

Students showed pictures of their family members who serve, or have served, as they sang and danced to patriotic music.

Nielle Tipan, an eighth-grader, read her Patriot's Pen Essay, "How Can I Be a Good American," and other students read the history of the holiday and presented the history of why an American flag is folded 13 times.

Social studies teacher and U.S. Air Force veteran Dan Spivey spoke about service above self and Principal Kristine Galemmo spoke of her family's military service.

The Florence Veterans Day ceremony will take place Thursday 11 a.m. at the Florence Veterans Park, adjacent to the Florence Center.

