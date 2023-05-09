FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Florence recently but the ribbon to join the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

The Rev. Eunice Dunlap, the vicar, wielded the scissors in front of the church's altar surrounded by parishioners and chamber ambassadors.

The church, located at 1806 W. Palmetto St., was formed in 2012 and is an open and affirming congregation that welcomes everyone "in our mutual call to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with God," Dunlap said.

"We are rooted in the principles of loving God and our neighbor as our self and believe that God loves all people, without exception. St. Catherine's is the only Episcopal congregation and member of the Anglican Communion in the greater Florence area," Dunlap said.

The church broadcasts its in-person Sunday 10:30 a.m. service on both Zoom and Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/StCatherinesEC.

Its website is http://www.stcatherinesepiscopal.com and the church can be reached by phone at 843-407-7926.