St. Luke Lutheran Church awards $161,500 in grants to ministries and nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Luke Lutheran Church in Florence has awarded $161,500 in grants to ministries and nonprofits in the Pee Dee area through an endowment fund.

The church presented 19 grants to 17 grant recipients including two St. Luke ministries and 15 local nonprofits at a reception for the recipients on Monday afternoon at the church.

The recipients told briefly about how the grant money would be used by their organization and expressed their gratitude to the church.

“The $6,000 grant that the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic received from the St Luke Lutheran Church Foundation is designated to help support the downtown shuttle bus service operated by the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA)” said Wayne Jackson of Mercy Medicine Free Clinic. “This free service enables many of our patients to get to and from the clinic as well as to referred specialty care services in the downtown Florence area. Transportation is often times a barrier for our patients, and we are very grateful that this grant addresses this need in a very positive manner.”