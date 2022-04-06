St. Luke's issues 19 grants, $120,000 to 18 agencies

FLORENCE, S.C. — St. Luke Lutheran Church in Florence on Tuesday night awarded 19 grants to 18 area nonprofit organizations from the church's endowment fund at Eastern Carolina Community Foundation.

Belle Zeigler, executive director of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, and Tom Ewart co-hosted the brief event, which was followed by a reception with light refreshments.

"There are several grantees in this room tonight who are first-time grantees of the St. Luke Endowment Grant. I'm thrilled about that," Zeigler said.

The selection process was challenging, Ewart said.

"It's hard to make the decisions. We're blessed to have you doing what you're doing and we're privileged to review your plans and see the good work you're doing out there for the less fortunate," Ewart said. "It's all about you all."

Tuesday night's grant recipients were:

Christian Learning Center

Dramatic Coffee Beans

Florence County Disabilities Foundation

Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County

Help 4 Kids Florence

Helping Florence Flourish

House of Hope of the Pee Dee

iHope Christian Care and Counseling

Lighthouse Ministries

Lighthouse Ministries: Services Connect

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic

One Child at a Time

Pee Dee Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Assault

Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center

Senior Citizens Association of Florence County

SpeciallyABLED Miracles

Tenacious Grace

The Flo-Town Wisdom Players

The Naomi Project

“The Endowment for St. Luke Lutheran Church is a powerful example of the impact that church philanthropy has on our local communities. We are grateful for our partnership with St. Luke and for being able to distribute these important grants to our nonprofits,” Zeigler said.

The Endowment Fund at St. Luke Lutheran Church originated from an estate gift of more than $2 million by a church member in 2013. The congregation decided the gift would be most appropriately honored if a fund was established to fulfill St. Luke’s Mission — Proclaim, Serve and Witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The church ultimately decided to form a partnership with Eastern Carolina Community Foundation to establish an agency endowment fund. In so doing, the church has been able to grow the investment and faithfully distribute grants in the community every year since.

St. Luke takes an annual distribution from the investment income to distribute to ministries and local nonprofit causes. Nonprofit, charitable, and philanthropic organizations are eligible to submit grant applications.

For more information on St. Luke’s fund or Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, contact Taylor Bell at St. Luke Lutheran Church at administrator@stlukeflorence.org or Belle Zeigler, Executive Director of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, at belle@easterncarolinacf.org.