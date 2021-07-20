Stabbing in downtown Florence results in attempted murder charge

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday evening after a stabbing incident in downtown Florence.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., Florence police officers responded to the 200 block of West Palmetto Street in reference to a stabbing.
Officers located a victim, who was transported to the hospital by EMS. The victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
William Ashley Singletary was located and taken into custody without incident moments later on Irby Street near Darlington Street. Singletary was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.