 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stabbing in downtown Florence results in attempted murder charge
0 Comments

Stabbing in downtown Florence results in attempted murder charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday evening after a stabbing incident in downtown Florence.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Florence police officers responded to the 200 block of West Palmetto Street in reference to a stabbing.

Officers located a victim, who was transported to the hospital by EMS. The victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

William Ashley Singletary was located and taken into custody without incident moments later on Irby Street near Darlington Street. Singletary was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Third Ward crowd watches Bucks in Game 6 in the 'Near District'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert