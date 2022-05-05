Starlee Alexander has been an entrepreneur for 37 years with State Farm

FLORENCE, S.C. – Starlee Alexander always knew she wanted to be a business owner but didn’t necessarily know what type of business.

It takes hard work and dedication to become a successful and lasting business owner, she said. It has to be the right fit. As the country celebrates National and Florence Small Business Week, Alexander looks back on her 37-year career as a State Farm agent.

One day her husband, Rep. Terry Alexander, who then worked in former Congressman Robin Tallon’s office, came home from work and told her that State Farm was looking for agency owners. He told her he thought she should apply. She was chosen over several other candidates.

Alexander said it takes a two-year internship/commitment before you can become an owner. After training two years, she was given her contract.

“I started out on July 1, 1985, on Evans Street,” she said.

The parking wasn’t good so she moved back to Irby Street in 2011. Her agency is at 2027 S. Irby St.

“It has been wonderful,” she said. “I enjoy it.”

Alexander said she enjoys dealing with clients and helping them find their insurance needs.

Some days are more challenging than others. The most difficult part of being a business owner, Alexander said, is keeping up with technology, making sure every customer is taken care of. Just managing a business is challenging, she said.

Alexander works with a staff of two full time employees and one part-time employee.

She said State Farm is celebrating its 100th year of being a good neighbor this year.

“It has been a privilege to be a State Farm agent,” she said. “It is rewarding to be an entrepreneur. I’d do it over again. I love working with people and counseling them on their insurance needs.”

Her advice to clients would be make sure your family is taken care of and make sure you have life insurance to do that.

Some of the best advice she received along the way was to “pay yourself, your taxes and your expenses.”

Alexander said a person has to have the mindset to stick with it. Perseverance is necessary to making a success of any small business. She said you need a mentor, someone to seek help and advice from.

Networking is important, too, she said. Alexander said she is fortunate that State Farm has a brand, but if your business doesn’t have one then networking is even more important.

Alexander is a former Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year. She has served on the chamber board, as an ambassador and chairwoman.

Alexander said she is active with the United Negro College Fund and was head of it locally for about 10 years. She has put a lot of her energy in the organization. She has also served on the McLeod Health Foundation as a past board member. She said giving back to the community is important.

The Florida native went to Florida A&M University, where she received her degree in business management. She said she met her husband at a conference in Atlanta, and they moved to Florence 38 years ago. They have a daughter, Terrell, and a son, Mathew, both graduates of Francis Marion University. They have two grandchildren, Tori, 20, and Charlee, 4. She said they all live in the Florence area and enjoy getting together.

For more information, contact State Farm at 843-662-4164.

