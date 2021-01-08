State again nears 5,000 daily COVID cases, reports 28 confirmed deaths

Wednesday the state reported 15,691 total tests conducted and that 31.8% of them were positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Thursday, that 80.26% of inpatient beds were utilized, 78.89% of ICU beds were utilized and 27.01% of ventilators were utilized.

The hospitals reported 8,968 inpatient beds were occupied, 1,338 ICU beds were occupied, 521 ventilators were in use, 1,046 COVID patients were hospitalized, 261 of them in ICU beds and 11 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported 71 hospital beds available with 201 COVID patients hospitalized; 36 ICU beds available with 41 COVID patients in ICU beds and 80 ventilators available with 24 COVID patients ventilated.

Darlington County reported 15 hospital beds available with 28 COVID patients hospitalized; 1 ICU bed available with four COVID patients in ICU and seven ventilators available with two COVID patients ventilated.

Chesterfield County reported seven hospital beds available with 14 COVID patients hospitalized; no ICU beds available with one COVID patient in ICU and two ventilators available with one COVID patient ventilated.