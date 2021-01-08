State again nears 5,000 daily COVID cases, reports 28 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Friday reported almost 5,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as Wednesday.
Friday's announced COVID-19 numbers were 4,986 confirmed cases 91 probable cases, 28 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
The Pee Dee accounted for 365 of those cases — roughly 7% of the state's total.
Florence County lead the Pee Dee with 142 confirmed cases followed by Dillon County with 67 cases, Marion County with 44 cases, Darlington County with 39 cases, Williamsburg County with 33 cases Marlboro County with 22 cases and Chesterfield County with 18 cases.
Florence County reported four confirmed COVID deaths, Marion County reported three and Chesterfield County reported one.
Upstate counties continue to fuel the state's COVID numbers.
Greenville County reported 809 confirmed, cases, Spartanburg County 274, Anderson County 264 and Pickens County 234 — 1,581 cases or roughly a third of the state's cases.
Other counties with high numbers included Lexington, Richland and York counties which all reported more than 300 cases each.
Friday's numbers bring the state's running totals to 315,353 confirmed cases and 28,823 probable cases, 5,217 confirmed deaths and 478 probable deaths and 3,948,383 total tests conducted.
Wednesday the state reported 15,691 total tests conducted and that 31.8% of them were positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Thursday, that 80.26% of inpatient beds were utilized, 78.89% of ICU beds were utilized and 27.01% of ventilators were utilized.
The hospitals reported 8,968 inpatient beds were occupied, 1,338 ICU beds were occupied, 521 ventilators were in use, 1,046 COVID patients were hospitalized, 261 of them in ICU beds and 11 of those ventilated.
Florence County reported 71 hospital beds available with 201 COVID patients hospitalized; 36 ICU beds available with 41 COVID patients in ICU beds and 80 ventilators available with 24 COVID patients ventilated.
Darlington County reported 15 hospital beds available with 28 COVID patients hospitalized; 1 ICU bed available with four COVID patients in ICU and seven ventilators available with two COVID patients ventilated.
Chesterfield County reported seven hospital beds available with 14 COVID patients hospitalized; no ICU beds available with one COVID patient in ICU and two ventilators available with one COVID patient ventilated.
Dillon County reported no hospital beds available with 13 COVID patients hospitalized; no ICU beds available with two COVID patients in ICU and five ventilators available with one COVID patient ventilated.