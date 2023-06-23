COLUMBIA, S.C. – State troopers and wildlife officers will be checking drivers and boaters during the July 4 weekend, looking for people drinking.

During a joint press conference Thursday at the Lake Murray Dam, the S.C. Highway Patrol and S.C. Department of Natural Resources notified drivers and boaters in South Carolina that they can expect to see increased enforcement efforts from June 30 to July 4.

The Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters. Drivers and boaters who drink are urged to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service.

The Independence Day travel period begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, and ends at midnight Tuesday, July 4. Last year, there were 13 deaths on South Carolina roadways during the Independence Day holiday travel period. Eight of those deaths involved a driver who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“What our data shows is that a disturbing number of deaths during the July Fourth holiday weekend involve drunk or drugged drivers,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol. “Even one traffic death is too many, but to see so many involving such reckless choices is truly a cause for alarm. We want the public to know that our troopers will be doing everything they can to stop these violators who are taking unnecessary risks and putting others’ lives in danger on our roadways.”

Additionally, troopers urge motorists to buckle up and obey the posted speed limits. For those on the water, the Department of Natural Resources’s Law Enforcement Division suggests checking that you have the required safety equipment including enough life jackets to fit every individual on board.

“Our SCDNR Law Enforcement Division is focused on educating the public on the dangers of boating under the influence. Our law enforcement officers will be out on our waterways looking for negligent and impaired boaters to provide a safe boating experience for all” said Colonel Chisolm Frampton of the Department of Natural Resources.

The partnership’s announcement comes as South Carolina approaches the midpoint of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. The total number of collisions during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer decreased from 39,661 in 2021 to 36,502 in 2022. The total number of traffic fatalities during that time also decreased from 344 in 2021 to 297 in 2022. However, of the 297 traffic fatalities in 2022, more than 75% of those were related to speed-or to alcohol or drugs.