FLORENCE, S.C. — Next year, a new state agency will be taking over control of Veteran Village, the nursing home on East National Cemetery Road in Florence.

A bill recently passed by the South Carolina legislature and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster splits the Department of Health and Environmental Control into two separate departments, one for health and one for environmental control.

As a part of the bill, control over four of the state’s five veteran nursing homes will be transferred from the Department of Mental Health, which has managed the nursing homes for decades, to the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs on July 1, 2024. The fifth home, the E. Roy Stone Veterans Pavilion in Columbia, will be transferred to the department in 2025.

Retired Major General Todd McCaffrey, director of the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs, spoke at the Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council on Tuesday and said the change will help the department take care of veterans throughout their life.

“The reality is that the care for the veterans in those homes and the support for their families, that’s the number one priority. That’s nonnegotiable,” McCaffrey said.

The Veteran Village in Florence and the three other homes being transferred to the department in 2024 are run by contractors who will continue to operate the facilities, McCaffrey said. The only thing changing is the oversight of those contracts.

If anything, the change will be good for the homes because the Department of Mental Health has a number of other facilities to look after, while the Department of Veterans’ Affairs will only have five veteran-focused homes, McCaffrey said.

“The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs will be responsible for assisting veterans from the time they transition out of service; through their employment years, where we seek to support them and link them to employers in South Carolina; to their golden years, if they need assistance at a residential care facility, and then finally, for those veterans that choose to be interred in a state veterans’ cemetery, we’ll provide perpetual care and honor for their service,” he said.

Currently, the state only has one veterans’ cemetery, but McCaffrey said he hopes to soon have another two, if federal funding comes through for the projects.

While the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs does not provide veterans with benefits directly like the federal department does, the state department advocates for veterans’ benefits to the federal department and helps connect veterans to local services they may need.

To connect with veterans, the department is creating a network of veteran mentors called Palmetto Pathfinders. Veterans in the Pee Dee who want to become pathfinders, the veteran mentors, will be able to attend a three-day training course this October in Florence. The details of the training have not yet been announced.

Pathfinders work with veterans to connect them to the department as well as partner agencies, nonprofits and businesses that serve veterans.

C. B. Anderson, commander of the Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council, said he and others he knows have already signed up for the October pathfinder training.

To learn more about the program, connect to a pathfinder or become a pathfinder, visit the department’s website at scdva.sc.gov/palmetto-pathfinder-program

Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council meetings take place at the Florence County Veterans Affairs office on East National Cemetery Road on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Representatives from a number of organizations come to share news, resources and hear from guest speakers like McCaffrey.