FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University marked Juneteenth by playing host Friday to a traveling exhibit on the history of civil rights in South Carolina. On Saturday the university will play host to a moderated talk between Rep. James Clyburn and former state Senator Maggie Glover.

Both are at the university's Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

"We've been invited to participate in a Juneteenth celebration at Francis Marion University and what we wanted to provide was an exhibit and it was our Justice for All Traveling Exhibit which is an exhibit that highlights civil right history for the state of South Carolina from Reconstruction to present day," said Frank Gause, the Center for Civil Rights History and Research coordinator for research and education.

Friday morning Gause was putting the finishing touches on the exhibit, which occupies the Black Box Theater at the PAC.

The exhibit featured a series of display boxes arrayed on tables along with loose items all associated in some way with the fight for civil rights.

"We illuminate the history and activism of so many local individuals but also we focus on highlighting the national presence in South Carolina. Many of those national figures that came to South Carolina worked alongside South Carolinians to bring about change for everyone," Gause said.

South Carolina has been a leader in civil rights and change, but the state's history is fraught with times when the state hasn't been a leader.

"What I will say is that South Carolina's history is very peculiar," Gause said. "In many aspects South Carolina took on the lead in order to bring about change when you consider the period of Reconstruction, South Carolina was one of the first states to actually implement public education free regardless of race. That would later change and would revert to a way of life that entrenched segregation which created inequities."

"We've been on that see-saw. We've had times when we had many gains and times when we've had many setbacks and to fast forward to the time right before integration which was brought about by Brown v. Board of Education, the governor at the time decided to try to create more equitable opportunities in education so there was an investment in schools at that point but now we're reverting in a lot of ways," Gause said.

"We see where there is this push-pull effort throughout history, especially in South Carolina, that shows our state sometimes leans in the right direction and sometimes doesn't," Gause said.

The exhibit will be open to the public again Saturday at the PAC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.