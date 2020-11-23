State closing in on 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is nearing 4,000 coronavirus deaths.
The state’s total reached 3,987 Monday when it announced five additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 1,095 new confirmed cases Monday and 16 additional probable cases.
Greenville again led the state with 187 cases. Horry County was next at 85.
Florence County reported 31 of the Pee Dee’s 57 cases.
Darlington County was next with 11 cases, followed by Marion and Marlboro counties (5 each). Williamsburg County had four new cases and Dillon County had one probable case.
No deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 194,902 confirmed cases and 12,650 probable cases. It has had 301 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 10,217 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 10.7%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Sunday, a total of 2,545,046 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
