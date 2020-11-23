State closing in on 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is nearing 4,000 coronavirus deaths.

The state’s total reached 3,987 Monday when it announced five additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 1,095 new confirmed cases Monday and 16 additional probable cases.

Greenville again led the state with 187 cases. Horry County was next at 85.

Florence County reported 31 of the Pee Dee’s 57 cases.

Darlington County was next with 11 cases, followed by Marion and Marlboro counties (5 each). Williamsburg County had four new cases and Dillon County had one probable case.

No deaths were reported Monday in the Pee Dee.

Statewide, South Carolina now has had 194,902 confirmed cases and 12,650 probable cases. It has had 301 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 10,217 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 10.7%.